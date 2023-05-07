Glen Edward Crosby APRIL 21, 1930 - APRIL 19, 2023
FORMERLY OF ONTARIO
Glen was born in Jackson Hole, WY and spent his younger years living under the watchful eye of the Grand Tetons and Jenny Lake. He could often be found riding his horse back and forth to town from the family home in Southpark. He loved being allowed the independence of making this trek on horseback. At 13, he moved with his family to Idaho, but the Tetons continued to call to him, and he returned in the summers to earn spending money by working in the hay fields.
In Payette, Glen’s family made their home on Willow Creek, where he felt like the “country kid”. He yearned to be a “city boy” and, in 1948, got his wish when, during his senior year in high school, the family moved into town. Glen’s school years in Payette were highlighted by playing football for Payette High School. He loved the game and took great pride in their winning seasons. He played wide receiver and tight end and was team captain his senior year, which was the year Payette was Snake River Valley Co-Champions.
Upon graduation from Payette High School, Glen’s desire for independence resulted in him joining the United States Marine Corps, where he became a Corporal in the 1st Marine Division. During his time with the Marines, Glen was dispatched to Inchon North Korea where he played a role in the Chosin Reservoir Campaign. He was assigned to transport, ensuring that critical supplies reached the conflict zone. After being honorably discharged from the Marine Corp in 1951 as a Staff Sergeant, Glen returned to Payette. Little did he know his decision to become a marine would shape him into the man he would become in the next chapter of his life.
Upon returning to the Treasure Valley, Glen married Glorian Maule and together they began a family, while Glen worked diligently toward a Bachelor of Science Degree from The College of Idaho, and ultimately a Master’s Degree from Eastern New Mexico State University. After a brief teaching position in Payette, Glen moved to Ontario where his career spanned 30 years, teaching Biology and Organic Chemistry, and coaching a variety of sports from football (in the early years) to track and cross country. Glen loved teaching and never tired of hearing from past students whose lives he impacted during their formative years. His desire was to instill upon young minds a love of learning, to do the job the right way, and to give 100%. Glen’s expectation of giving 100% was reflected in his coaching. Each athlete was expected to give whatever they had…no matter their skill level. He had as much pride for the runner who gave their heart to the race and finished near the end, as for the runner who won the race…what truly mattered was the effort given.
Glen loved to ski and did so with great enthusiasm into his senior years. He was often heard exclaiming, “We’re going skiing, and we’re going to have fun!”. He shared this love of the mountain by organizing the Ontario Ski Club, and on weekends was often seen driving his station wagon to Brundage or Hitt Mtn with a caravan of teens following close behind, all anxious to get to the hill. Later, cruising the groomed runs with his family (including his grandkids) and close friends became his adventure and priority. It was with much sadness that the “old man of the mountain” finally hung up his skis in 2005.
When his body could no longer support his love of skiing, his adventures turned to fishing and 4-wheeling in central Oregon with his sister and brother-in-law. He enjoyed taking his boat fishing for salmon and steelhead, resulting in homemade dip for friends and neighbors. His love for his grandkids and sport, found him spending hours on the road traveling to events well into their college years, resulting in a treasure trove of videos and memories.
Glen’s circle of friends, near and far, remained an important part of his life. Although they might not have spoken daily, they were always in his heart and on his mind; Veterans Advocates, St. Matthews Church, old high school classmates, and students who returned to Ontario and took the time to stop by for a visit.
When all is said and done, Glen would say he’s lived a full life, “No doubt about it”.
Glen is survived by his children; Deb Crosby, Hollie Mooney (Tim), Leanne Crosby, grandchildren; Bryn Mooney and Brady Mooney; and Sister, Joyce Green (Mike).
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Veterans Advocates of Ore-Idaho or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Services will be held on May 20, 2023, at 11:30 AM, St. Matthews Episcopal Church, 802 SW 5th Street, Ontario, OR. Concluding services will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Corbeill Funeral Home, Pullman, WA has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.corbeillfuneralhomes.com