Glade J. Williams
OCT. 5, 1947 — MARCH 16, 2021
FORMERLY OF NYSSA
Glade J. Williams passed away peacefully on March 16, 2021 at his home in Allyn Washington. Glade was the fourth child of Gordon J. and Alyce P. Williams, born in Ontario, Oregon on October 5th, 1947. Glade was preceded in death by his parents, his older brother, Brent and his younger brother David. Glade graduated Nyssa High School in 1966 and enlisted in the Armed Services. He served four years in the Army Medical Unit and was a Vietnam War Veteran. After his enlistment, he worked at Qwest Telecommunications, Airborne Express and DHL, retiring in2006.
He and his wife, Susan, retired to Lakeland Village Golf Course in Allyn, where they spent many hours golfing and making friends in their small community. Glade loved every minute of his life and never missed a chance to share his wisdom with others.
Glade is survived by his wife, Susan; three children, Alison (Joe) Freeman, Carrie (Brian) Archibald, and Ryan; three step children, Larry (Bianca) Pruett, Dennis Pruett and David (Flory) Pruett; 20 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters Janice Skeen and Linda (Jon) Iverson; brothers Morris (Paula) and Lowell (Jodi).
At his request there were no funeral services. A celebration of life is scheduled for July 24, 2021 in Allyn, WA.