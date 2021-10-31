Gilbert was born in Newport, Oregon on August 8, 1961. His childhood was spent traveling across the country, finally settling in Payette, Idaho. He graduated from Payette High School in May 1980. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy — Seabees, as a reservist. Upon completion of boot camp, he returned to Payette, where in June 1981, he married his high school sweetheart, Rhonda Adams. Later that year they celebrated the birth of their daughter, April.
Gilbert was employed by Marshall Fixtures in Payette until 1989, when he accepted a job with United Cable and moved his family to the Boise area. In November 1992, they welcomed their son, Dallas. His children were his pride and joy. His hobbies were hunting and watching the Dallas Cowboys.
In 2004, as a member of the Idaho National Guard, 116th Battalion, Gilbert was called to serve in Iraq. When he returned in 2005, he continued his employment as an Advanced Technician with Cable One. He prided himself on providing excellent customer service.
After 25 years with Cable One, and nearly 20 years of combined service with the U. S. Military, Gilbert retired. His battle with cancer began, and just as he had everything else in life, Gilbert met it head on. Throughout it all, he was quick with a joke and a smile.
On October 9, 2021, Gilbert passed peacefully at home, surrounded by his loved ones. Gilbert was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Gloria Tweedy, and his sister, Leona. He is survived by his daughter, April, of Fruitland; his son, Dallas, of Caldwell; two grandsons: Austin, of Gresham, OR; and Ethan, of Fruitland; two stepsons: Lee Diaz, of Nampa; and Jacob Diaz, currently serving in the U.S. Navy; and four step-granddaughters.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the Staff at: Heart-N-Home Hospice Care, Shaffer-Jensen, Norco (Ontario); to the members and staff of West Valley Church, Fruitland, for their support, prayers, and wonderful meals; and to our family and friends, whose unwavering love and support has helped us get through this heartbreaking loss. We are forever grateful.
“Thank you, Dad, for your unconditional love and support. We will miss you each and every day for the rest of our lives, and we are grateful we will see you again in Heaven.”
