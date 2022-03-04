Gerardo “Chapo” Quintero born March 7, 1982, was tragically taken from his family on February 28, 2022. Chapo leaves behind his wife Shannon, 3 children Jocelyn, Nico, Yasmin, as well as many family members and friends.
Chapo’s defining traits were his love for his family, his huge heart, and his goofy nature. Taking care of his family was his ultimate priority. He loved to play silly games with his children and put bunny ears on everyone in photos. He was always playing pranks and making his children laugh with his antics. Though it was rarely captured in pictures, Chapo had a huge, mischievous smile that was contagious. He was also never without his sunglasses — if they were not on his eyes, they were on his forehead!
If there was ever someone in need, Chapo was the first person there to help. He had a heart of gold and was truly a big teddy bear at heart. His help was always provided with no strings attached — he never expected anything in return.
There are no words in the English language to express the pain and loss that is felt by Chapo’s family. He was so loved, and will be so missed. The hole in our hearts is never going to be filled.
Chapo was preceded in death by his beloved mother Guadalupe Valles-Quintero. Private services will be held at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of Gerardo Quintero as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.