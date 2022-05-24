Gerald Franklin Vincent
SEPT. 13, 1942 — MAY 18, 2022
NEW PLYMOUTH
Jerry Vincent, 79, of New Plymouth, passed away peacefully on the morning of Wednesday, May 18th, 2022, of natural causes.
Jerry was born September 13th, 1942, the oldest of four sons to John and Olivia (Johnson) Vincent. Born and raised in Nampa, Jerry grew up with a profound interest in horses that lasted his entire life.
Jerry was in the boy scouts, and at age 15, he made the newspaper when he used the CPR skills he had learned to save a young swimmer’s life at Givens Hot Springs. He graduated from Nampa High School in 1960 and went off to Utah for college, where he met his sweetheart, Ruth Ann Reading. The two were married on August 6th, 1962, and Ruth Ann was by his side every step of the road for 59 years. They started a family and had three sons, Jim, Ron, and Micheal. Jerry enjoyed teaching his boys how to work hard and being involved in their rodeo and horse show events and welding projects.
Jerry had several different businesses in the Horse and Ranching industry over the years. His uncle taught him how to shoe horses, and he went on to do that for a living for a time; he also built pole fences for several ranches in the Valley. In the 80s, he leased and ran the indoor arena in Nampa and the indoor arena at the Canyon County Fair building, where he put on Horse shows and team ropings and hosted several different types of events. Jerry also had a horse breeding business that produced several paint foals every year from his stud-horse, Another Streak (Bugs). Many of these foals went on to be successful show and roping horses. In the 90s, Jerry opened a Saddle, and Tack Shop in Middleton called Flying V Saddlery and later moved the shop to New Plymouth. Even after his health declined, Jerry still opened the store every day and went to work. Jerry built a traveling saddle shop and traveled several times a year to horse sales and shows with his trailer. He was a very generous person and enjoyed lending a helping hand to anyone in need.
Jerry was very inventive; he spent a lot of time creating new tools or improving on something he already had. The most well-known of his inventions is the Jiffy Jack, a specially designed lift made for safe and easy tire changes on tandem axle trailers. The Jiffy Jack is still sold all over the world.
Jerry loved to fish, pick up unique antiques for Ruth Ann in his travels, and watch BSU football. Most of their Sundays included old western marathons and watching the NFL.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, John and Olivia Vincent, and his younger brother Roger Vincent. He is survived by his wife, Ruth Ann, and sons Jim (Linda), Ron (Tiffany), and Micheal (Katrina); grandchildren Jessica, Jake, Dillon, Katie, Tyler, Brandon, Cody, and Joshua; great grandkids Lucas, Laila, Cora, Sebastian, Harry, Maisie, and Andrew; brothers Richard and Lonnie and several nieces and nephews.
Jerry’s family would like to express sincere thanks to the staff of Ashley Manor in Ontario for taking good care of our dad in his last days.
There will be a memorial service for Jerry on May 26th, 2022, at 1 pm at the Shaffer Jensen Chapel in New Plymouth 329 S. Plymouth Ave. New Plymouth.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Idaho Youth Ranch, c/o Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, P.O. Box 730, Payette, ID 83661. Condolences may be made to Jerry’s family at www.shaffer-jensen.com.