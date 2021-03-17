Gerald “Jerry” George
JAN 23, 1928 — MARCH 12, 2021
FORMERLY OF VALE
Gerald “Jerry” George, 93, of Oregon City, died on March 12, 2021. He was born in Canton, Oklahoma to Clarence and Jessie (Goodman) George and was raised with three siblings. He move to Vale, OR in 1936 with his family and graduated from Vale HS in 1946. Jerry was a patriot, he enlisted in the US Army Air Corps in 1946 and was stationed at Riverside, CA and San Antonio, TX until 1949. After he was honorably discharged from the military, he spent a year doing farm work and was recalled back to the military in 1951. He served in Japan and Korea for two years and was honorably discharged, in Fort Bragg, NC. After returning from his service in 1954, he met his wife, Bonnie. They got married in 1955 and together they raised four children. Jerry continued his education, he earned a bachelor’s degree from Oregon State University in 1957, and began his career as a Civil Engineer for the Federal Government. He and his family lived in numerous cities across the State of Oregon throughout his career. He retired in 1983. Jerry enjoyed traveling and spending time outdoors, fishing, hunting and camping. He also was a member of the VFW, Am. Legion, The Grange, National Rifle Association and many other organizations. Gerald was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Ernest “Wayne”, Evelyn and Rowena. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; children, Clarence, Jerry, Roy and Vija; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Visit www.batemancarrollfunerals.com for service information.