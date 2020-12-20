Gerald Hendrickson DEC. 25, 1933 — NOV. 16, 2020
FORMALLY OF PAYETTE
It was a cold winter day December 25, 1933, when Gerald Norman Hendrickson made his debut. His nearly 87 years with a number of events, including serving 8 years in the Air Force and later as a police officer, and a long time as a farmer. Jerry resided at the Boise VA Home since 2016, where he was well loved and cared for until his passing on November 16, 2020. He is missed by his wife Violet and three sons Stan, Cliff and Alan, their families, including 15 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. By his request, there will be no services. Send Condolences to Jerry at shafferjensen.com.