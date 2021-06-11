Gerald Fred “Jerry” Voigt
NOV. 12, 1929 — JUNE 5, 2021
FRUITLAND
Gerald Fred “Jerry” Voigt was born Nov. 12, 1929 in Park City, UT the third of seven children to Andrew and Goldia (Peterson) Voigt. At a young age the family moved to the Kuna/ Nampa area. Dad told many stories of farm life and teasing his sisters. After graduating from Nampa High School, he joined the Navy, serving in the Korean War.
Honorably discharged he started working for Terminal Ice and Cold Storage (Americold). Working in the Nampa ID, Walla Walla WA, and eventually Ontario OR plants.
Jerry met Phyllis Pridmore, getting married 66 years ago on May 28, 1955.
Dad was always busy. He had a sweet tooth and learned to make his own candies; fudge and peanut brittle being his special treats. Woodworking played a big part of his life, many of us have received things he made. He remodeled the “big green” house and after retiring, him and mom built the house on the corner. When the house was completed, they purchased an Airstream travel trailer, traveling from Alaska to Mexico, west coast to east coast. Over the years there were many hunting, fishing and camping trips. Always a summer garden.
Dad became a Boy Scout leader in the early years of living in Fruitland. He would take the boys to the scout camp at Warm Lake ID. Mom and us girls would camp down the road.
Jerry died on June 5, 2021 surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Voigt; a stepson, Roy Helderman (Vicki) of Arco ID; daughters, Kathy Sherman of Fruitland ID, Karen Palmer (Mike) of Burbank WA, and Jennie Galloway (Ken) of Payette ID; brother-in-law Don Pridmore (MaryEllen) of Tonasket WA; eight grandchildren and two step grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren and 12 step great grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Carl, Thelma, Leo, Frankie, and Helen; and one step granddaughter.
A memorial service will be held at 1pm on Monday, June 14th at West Valley Free Methodist Church in Fruitland ID. Cremation is under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel. Condolences may be made to Jerry’s family at www.shafferjensen.com.
Memorial donations can be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, Idaho Youth Ranch, or the charity of your choice, c/o of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, P.O. Box 730, Payette ID 83661.