Gerald Dean Stowe OCT. 13, 1936 - JAN. 21, 2023
ONTARIO
Gerald Dean Stowe OCT. 13, 1936 - JAN. 21, 2023
ONTARIO
Gerald Dean Stowe, 86, of Ontario, OR joined his heavenly family Saturday, January 21, 2023. Jerry was born to Marjorie Mae Highland and Benjamin Franklin Stowe October 13, 1936 in their home in Cambridge, NE.
Jerry spent his childhood in Broken Bow, NE. As a young man he blazed the trail west landing in Ontario, OR. He was joined later by his family. It was there that he met a pretty little read head, his future wife, Betty Jean Alexander. Jerry enlisted in the US Army in the spring of 1958. He served in Germany as a Heavy Weapons Infantryman, leaving the service two and a half years later as a specialist. Upon his return home he reconnected with Betty and the couple were married in 1962. The two made their home in Ontario where they raised their three children, Mike, Jody and Curt. Jerry and Betty were married for over 57 years at the time of her death.
Jerry was no stranger to hard work. He was employed in a wide variety of occupations. Jerry often talked about his years as a ranch hand. He loved horses and rodeos. Jerry made a career at American Fine Foods, starting as a mechanic and later transitioning into a truck driver position. After nearly 30 years and two retirement parties, Jerry finally retired at the age of 83.
Jerry would drop everything and help anyone at any time. He loved a good joke and was quick to laugh. His laughter will be missed most of all. His legacy will be his love of the outdoors as all of his grandchildren will remember camping with grandpa and his famous campfire biscuits.
Jerry was preceded in death by his wife Betty, his parents and his four brothers. He is survived by his sister; Elizabeth (Allen) Seamans, his children; Michael (Brenda) Stowe, Jody Scott (Luke Whittaker), Curt (Michele) Stowe, six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 11:30 AM at the First Christian Church 180 NW 1st St, Ontario, OR 97914.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.