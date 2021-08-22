Georgia Clair (Vining) HodenDEC. 5, 1933 — APRIL 14, 2021
ONTARIO
Georgia Clair (Vining) Hoden, 86 of Ontario, OR passed away April 14th, 2021. Georgia was born in Carmel, CA on December 5th, 1933. She spent her summers on horseback, exploring the endless grasslands in Stockton on her beloved Uncle Billie and Aunt Lula’s ranch. In her 20s, she moved to the neon lights of Reno, NV where she became a 21 dealer. She loved the excitement and diversity of 1950s Reno, where she made many lifelong friends and met her future husband, Chester Hoden.
Their marriage produced two daughters, Cindy Hoden and Tammy Storck. Georgia moved with her husband and daughters to Adrian, OR for a quieter life. Upon their separation, Georgia, in typical fashion, worked hard to help provide for her family, and eventually retired from Ore-Ida in 1996, after 17 years of faithful service. Her interest in literature, archaeology, anthropology, Catholicism, and science made her an avid reader. She always had an open book within reach.
She is deeply missed by her children John Bennett, Cindy Hoden, Tammy Storck, and her grandson Adam Hoden. Her family wishes to extend their gratitude to her “girls” at Wellsprings Assisted Living in Ontario, OR for their loving support while in residence, and toward Debra Alexander, FNP for her dedication concerning Georgia’s health and wellbeing for many years.
Services will be held September 11th at 10:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Ontario, OR. A life celebration will occur afterwards at the church. All friends are welcome to join her family in honoring Georgia.
