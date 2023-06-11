George Yutaka ShimomaedaJULY 25, 1921 - JUNE 3, 2023
FORMERLY OF NYSSA
George Shimomaeda was born in Portland, Oregon to parents, Kantaro and Matsuko Shimomaeda, as their only child. He attended Madison Elementary School until age 9 when his family stopped managing the Evergreen Hotel in the Old Town district and moved to Banks, Oregon to begin strawberry farming. There he attended Banks Elementary School and later graduated from Banks High school in 1940. In March 1942 under Executive Order 9066, his family along with others, were forced to evacuate from their residences and businesses. After the war, they relocated to the Ontario, Oregon area and then to the Nyssa, Oregon area in 1945 where they bought a farm. He married Yaeko Imabori on February 15, 1956 and they had three children. For the next 40 years he continued to farm and work as a farm employee till retiring in 1986. Six years later, George and his wife moved to Portland, Oregon and, in 2003, began living with his son’s family. There, he passed away peacefully of natural causes at the age of 101.
George is remembered by people who knew him as a warm and cheerful person who liked fishing, woodworking, movies, traveling, and casinos. He loved his family the most and would always do what he could for them. His love for his wife was everlasting. His presence will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife. He is survived by his daughter, Jennie Shimomaeda, son, Jimmy Shimomaeda, daughter-in-law, Sandra, and their children, Mark, Lisa and Kevin; son, Timmy Shimomaeda, and sister-in-law, Sachiko Imabori, nieces, Linda Dorsey and Kendra Imabori-Sanchez.
Per his request, there will not be a service. Cremation will be arranged by River View Cemetery Funeral Home.
Remembrances may be made in his name to the Ikoi no Kai, 1333 SE 28th Ave, Portland, Oregon 97214-2937 or the Oregon-Idaho Buddhist Church, 286 SE 4th St, PO Box 397, Ontario, Oregon 97914.
