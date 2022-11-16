George Wayne McKay JUNE 17, 1943 — NOV. 11, 2022
PAYETTE
George Wayne McKay, known to all by Wayne, went home to be with Jesus in his sleep, on Friday, November 11, 2022, at the age of 79. Though an 11-year battle with Parkinson’s Disease had begun to slow him down, Wayne was a lifelong outdoorsman who continued to stay active at the gym, around his house, at his church, and with his family until the day his Heavenly Father called him home.
Wayne graduated from Kennewick High School in 1961. He joined the Navy and served honorably for four years during Vietnam. His sense of adventure led him to explore several outdoor hobbies including scuba diving, skydiving, motorcycle riding, and bow hunting. However, he would tell you his greatest adventure came after marrying the love of his life, Terrie McKay, raising their 5 beloved children, and answering the call together to serve in ministry. After starting their family, they attended Multnomah Bible College where he completed a degree in Biblical Literature with a minor in Greek. He served as a Pastor with the Conservative Baptist Association for 16 years, before God called him to serve as a layman. He continued to honor his Lord in every occupation by working hard, loving his family, and sharing the hope of Jesus Christ with those around him.
Wayne leaves behind his beloved wife of nearly 55 years, Terrie McKay, along with his 5 cherished children and their spouses: Annette and Brian Vaughan, Kirk and Libby McKay, Jaynell and Paul McEntee, Michelle and Rory Clinton, and Christina and Chad Ingle. His pride and joy were his 11 grandchildren, Jonah, Joel, McKay, Tobias, Caleb, Ian, Leif, Elsie, Noah, Grace, and Hayley. Wayne and Terrie daily prayed for each grandchild by name and spent countless hours behind the wheel of their car traveling to visit them and attending every possible game, recital, and concert. Wayne is also survived by 3 siblings, Clark McKay, Judy Cramer, and David McKay.
The most important thing about Wayne was that he loved and served others because of his love for his risen Savior, Jesus Christ. He now serves the Lord forever, and was able to hear the words that were the longing of his heart, “Well done, my good and faithful servant.”
Wayne’s Going Home Service will be held on Friday, November 18 at Payette Church of the Nazarene in Payette, ID at 1:00 pm. Services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.
To honor Wayne’s memory, memorials may be made to Payette Nazarene Church Children’s Dept. or Multnomah Bible College, c/o Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, P.O. 730, Payette, Idaho 83661. Condolences may be made to Wayne’s family at www.shafferjensen.com.