George Krasznavolgyi, 84, passed away from the late stages of Alzheimers at his home in Ontario, Oregon, April 6, 2023. George was born in Budapest, Hungary, February 6, 1939, and spent the majority of his life in Ontario, Oregon. He was the third child born to Theresa Pelz and Karl Krasznavolgyi. George married June Graham on July 18, 1964, and they would have celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary July 18, 2023.
George served his Country in the Army from 1961 to 1963 and was honorably discharged. He previously was a member of the Oregon National Guard.
George worked various places: for the forest service, Americold, and 32 years at the Durkee Oregon cement plant. He had fond memories of the many employees who worked there with him.
George enjoyed woodworking, pool, cards, boating, camping, hunting, fishing, and the outdoors in general. He also loved his guns. He was a member of the Elks Lodge for many years and enjoyed the camaraderie and support of his fellow Elk members. He also enjoyed an occasional trip to Jackpot.
George is survived by wife June; granddaughters Gretchen Thomson and Brynna Krasznavolgyi; two great grandchildren; brother Frank Krasznavolgyi; sister Susanne Palmer; nieces Tina Twinnereim, Alicia Toombs, Anita Tucker and Angela Shelton; nephews David Martin, Troy Krasznavolgyi and Todd Krasznavolgyi. His parents, son Bryan Krasznavolgyi, brother Karl Krasznavolgyi and sister Maria Martin preceded him in death.
A Memorial Service at the Elks Lodge will be announced at a later date.
George you are forever in our hearts and will be greatly missed by family and friends.
To plant a tree in memory of George Krasznavolgyi as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.