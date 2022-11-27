George Edwin Briggs, Sr. SEPT. 21, 1942 - NOV. 8, 2022
FRUITLAND
George Edwin Briggs, Sr., beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend passed away at his home in Fruitland, Idaho in the early morning hours on November 8th surrounded by his family. He was 80 years old.
George was born in Gooding, Idaho on September 21, 1942, the third of four children to Ted and Loretta Briggs. The family moved to Oshkosh, Nebraska in 1950. George's first job was at the A & J Station in Oshkosh. He married his high school sweetheart Janet Payton March 22, 1960. The couple welcomed their son George Jr. November 5, 1960. The family of three moved to New Meadows, Idaho in 1963 where George and his older brother Bill owned and operated Shell service stations in New Meadows and McCall. Daughter Cynthia Lynne joined the family in May of 1964. In 1970 George moved his family to LaGrande, OR where he was the general manager for Blue Mountain Motors. George also drove the dealership's race car and really enjoyed that. He won a lot of trophies as well. Second daughter Christina Kay arrived in June of 1973. The family moved to Fruitland, Idaho in 1975 and George continued his career in the car business. After 35 plus years in that industry he was able to retire in 2007. If you were out in public with him, former customers, most of them repeat customers, would come up for a chat and a remembrance session, even years after he retired.
George (Pa as he became known to many) enjoyed camping with his family, hunting, fishing and he could make or build just about anything out of wood. He was blessed with a green thumb and always had a bountiful garden and beautiful flowers. Family and friends would come from miles away to get some of Pa's tomatoes and cantaloupe. After he retired, he took over the cooking duties and enjoyed watching cooking shows or getting new recipes from the internet and trying them out. He was a very good cook. He had a lot of good friends and even close to the end he still enjoyed a good round of poker with them.
George was preceded in death by his parents, his big brothers Bill and Allen and his little sister Mary. "Pa" will be extremely missed by all, but especially his wife of 62 years Janet, son George Jr., (Ellen) Briggs, daughters Cindy (Barry) Butterfield, and Krystie (Jeff) Peck, grandchildren Justin (Tracy) Butterfield, Eric (Jada) Butterfield, Briana (Chad) Spelatz, T.J. (Jandi) Briggs, Tyler (Alyson) Mosso, Shanee Peck and Abby Peck, 11 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Services for George will be November 28, 2022, at 2 o'clock at the Highway Worship Center, 100 S. Whitley Dr. Fruitland, Idaho. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Idaho Fish and Wildlife Foundation in memory of George Briggs, Sr. (ifwf.org/our-foundation/donate).