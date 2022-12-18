George E. Fuson JULY 2, 1935 - DEC. 5, 2022
VALE
The amazing man George E. Fuson had life experiences that were incredible. He wrestled with the best, was an all American football player, carried the Olympic torch, knew & helped John F Kennedy get elected, worked with Bobby & Teddy Kennedy, Tom McCall, Gale McGee, and Wayne Morris on issues facing workers rights and health insurance. He was proud of his labor union organizing service for the entire region of the Western United States (Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, and Montana.) A Barber, businessman, and a civic minded volunteer nominated for most outstanding man for the state of Oregon in the 70’s, among many other honors. He was a coach, mentor, and foster parent to hundreds of youth, giving them his heart, friendship and guidance. A truly exceptional man with great compassion, integrity, intellect, and great friend to all. George passed from this earth on December 5th 2022 at the age of 87. Many people loved him, heard his loud cheers, “lectures” and stories. Innumerable youth he impacted grew up to be great men and women and contributors to society. George always tried to give youth confidence and explained the vital importance of honesty and integrity. He without fail took time to talk, advise, or lend a hand to those he knew and strangers alike.
He was a graduate of Cheyenne high school, student at University of Wyoming and Portland State. Learning at a small age boxing, gymnastics, and wrestling from his uncle Ted Graham Sr. (Chief White Eagle) his love for wrestling and athletics affiliated him with many great coaches from Wyoming and Oregon. He always was buying uniforms, sporting equipment, and even traveling throughout the USA so those he coached could compete in state, regional, national and Olympic competitions. He exemplified honesty, integrity, inclusivity, and taught the building of character is more important than the building of championships.
George was a consummate organizer in politics, unions, assisting in the creation of men's basketball leagues, Clackamas men softball league, CCC, and Milwaukie, Clackamas & Vale’s youth wrestling and football programs. Coaching alongside some of Oregon’s greatest, Dave Abraham, PSU’s Doc Westcott, Bill Geister, and Jim Arritola. He was so proud of all those he coached that became great coaches themselves. His greatest passion was to help youth learn football, wrestling, basketball, volleyball, and track. At every Scouting, Milwaukie JC’s commitment, volunteer event, or sports road trip right there next to him was his wife Connie Fuson providing support, food, and organization event skills. Many heard his story that he ran into her at the Rex Theater in Casper WY and chased her until they were married in 1955. It only took moments for him to tell you that he “had been chasing the same gal all these years and hasn't caught her yet”.
George E Fuson is survived by his wife Connie Fuson, sons Randy Fuson and Joe Fuson, daughter Sandijean Fuson, many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren, numerous foster children, athletes he coached, and lifelong friends. All are invited to his Celebration of Life which will be held on July 2nd 2023, in Vale Oregon starting at noon at Vale’s Rex Theater, then reception to follow with music and food to celebrate his life and share stories.(more detail to come) If you would like to share your photos for the slideshow, videos, or have comments included in this Celebration, please reach out and send them to his family by email to his niece Sherylfusonharris@yahoo.com. In Lieu of any flowers, please send donations to Vale’s Drexel H. Foundation. After he retired from coaching he volunteered his time, energy, advise, money, passion, and hard work to this nonprofit. His loving family relationships built in his children a shared desire for helping others. Even family vacations shared with many other kids who had George Fuson in their corner. Rather than travel during bad winter roads the family has chosen this summer to Celebrate his life. Since 1978, in Vale on July 2nd every year George hosted an open invitation Celebration for his family and friends. We welcome all to attend in person or virtually, who want to celebrate him and share how George Fuson impacted their life.