George Christos Skouras
March 20, 1932 - Aug. 16, 2020
WEISER
George Christos Skouras, a longtime resident of Weiser, ID passed away on August 16, 2020 in Boise, Idaho at the age of 88.
George was born on March 20, 1932, in a small village named Pyra in the mountains of Greece to Christos and Georgia (Kalemos) Skouras. George immigrated to the United States in 1951 and worked on his uncle’s farm in Craig, CO for 5 years before moving to Weiser, ID. In 1960 he returned to Greece and married his lovely wife, Mary. Returning to Weiser, he took a job with Chamberlain Chevrolet Garage. He later worked for Hanigan Chevrolet, and then White Motor Company Datsun and Nissan. Eventually, George branched out on his own and ran an automotive repair business out of his home garage for 25 years. Business was steady and it was always so special to see his loyal customers.
George dearly loved his family and always made sure they took an annual family vacation. It was quite a sight to see his family of six piled into the Nova going to Colorado, the Oregon Coast, California, Victoria BC, Yellowstone Park, and very special weekend trips to McCall and fishing at Mann Creek Reservoir and Riggins. Probably the most memorable was the family vacation to Greece. Words can’t describe the feeling we had travelling all that distance, thinking about our father leaving Greece with a little bag and a roll of coins, making his way to Colorado – without a cell phone! He thoroughly enjoyed family outings and playing in the snow with his children and grandchildren. He was fond of cooking a lamb on a spit with some of his Greek friends, like they had done back in the old country. Always quick to smile he enjoyed helping those in need, especially if the problem involved a vehicle. Through the years he always had a bountiful garden, a few cattle, sheep, and chickens which provided amusement to the children and grandchildren. George taught his kids what hard work, dedication, patience, perseverance and most of all about love.
George is survived by his wife Mary (Agrafiotou) Skouras of Weiser, a brother Pete (Tike) of Lamia, Greece; three daughters: Georgia Thorstenson of Herndon, VA; Jahna O’Sullivan of Las Vegas, NV; and Lana Ellsworth of Boise, ID; five grandchildren Kari (Thorstenson) Darsch, Erica Thorstenson, Quinn, Zoe, and Eden O’Sullivan and one great-grandchild Claire Darsch. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Koula, brother Gus, and his sons Chris and James.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Weiser, ID on Friday, September 25, 2020. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, the family asks that all who attend respect social distancing and wear a face mask. Tributes and condolences can be left with Cloverdale Funeral Home at www.cloverdalefuneralhome.com or may be sent to Mary Skouras at P.O. Box 606 Weiser ID, 83672. In lieu of flowers, any memorial gifts may be given to Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Boise, Idaho or to a charity of your choice.
In describing George, many people have used the word – genuine. He was a genuine guy who always used genuine parts!
