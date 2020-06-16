George A. Ruiz
Sept. 27, 1973 - June 5, 2020
BOISE, FORMERLY OF ONTARIO
George Ruiz, a real estate agent and resident of Boise, Idaho, passed away peacefully at the age of 46.
George is survived by his parents Jorge and Norma Ruiz, his sisters Kimberly, Lizette, and Michelle, his son Evan, his best friends Dan and Rick, his grandparents, and his aunts and uncles.
George was born in Ontario, Oregon and graduated from Payette High School at the top of his class in 1992. He then went on to attend BSU and later ITT Tech for electrical engineering. In September 2004, he welcomed his son and only child, Evan. Anyone who knew George knew his son was his entire world.
His family paid this tribute to him: George was known for his humor, his generosity, and his big heart. His unique laugh could light up the room and he always had us laughing with his funny jokes. George lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures such as spending time with his friends and family, spoiling his dogs, and being up for any adventure. George, you will be deeply missed.
