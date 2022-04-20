Geneva Mae Butler, 85 passed away on Friday April 15, 2022, in Payette, Idaho. There will be a viewing from 1:00 pm to 1:45 pm at the church. Funeral Services to be held on Friday April 22, 2022, at 2:00 PM at the LDS Church 501 South Iowa Ave, Payette, ID, graveside service will be at follow at the Riverside Cemetery.
She was born on October 10, 1936 in Greeley, Colorado, the daughter of Lawrence and Dorothy Dewey.
Geneva graduated high school from Payette High School in 1954. She married Lawrence Butler on February 15, 1955, they had 5 kids together before they were divorced in 1966. Geneva retired from Ore-Ida after 25 years of employment.
Geneva enjoyed spending her time gardening and canning. As long as she was able to make it, she was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She enjoyed the lifelong friendships that she made there.
Survivors include her Sons, Douglas Butler (Kim) of Fruitland, Idaho; Steven Butler (DeAnn) of Black Foot, Idaho; Lyle Butler (Patty) of Bull Shoals, Arkansas; daughter, Karen Kennedy of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Brother Gordon Dewey of Mountain Home, Idaho and Brother Laverne Dewey of Antioch, California; 19 Grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
Geneva is proceeded in death by sons, Michael Butler (1990) and Stanly Butler (1993), parents Lawrence (1994) and Dorothy Dewey (1994), Sister Beverly O’Neil (2013).
To plant a tree in memory of Geneva Butler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.