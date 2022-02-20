Gaylene Ellen Presher HensonOCT. 4, 1935 — FEB. 11, 2022
WEISER
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our mother Gaylene Presher Henson.
Gaylene was born October 4, 1935 in Grand Island, Nebraska to Gayland and Verneta Bockhahn and was the 2nd oldest of 6 children. Gaylene spent much of her childhood in Alzada, Montana where her father Gayland was a ranch foreman and she attended school in a 1 room schoolhouse that taught all ages of children. One story she would tell from her childhood was of coming home to find her brothers Dale and Albert throwing her records into the air and shooting them with a shotgun.
Gaylene married John Presher in Gering, Nebraska and moved to Idaho in 1957 where they raised 8 children. John passed away in 1986.
She later married Raymond Henson and she moved to Weiser for the remaining part of her life.
{p dir=”ltr”}Gaylene is preceded in death by: John Presher (husband), Raymond Henson (husband), John Weber (son), Dale Bockhahn (brother), Janis Mullins (daughter), Albert Bockhahn (brother), Jim Presher (son), Doreen Backen (sister), Julius Presher (son), Cassie Gregory (granddaughter), Jerry Presher (son)
Gaylene is survived by: Jeff Presher, Joe Presher (Debi Presher), Jay Presher (Karen Presher), Kathy Weber (daughter-in-law), Mike Mullins (son-in-law), Janet Presher (daughter-in-law), Marlys Indelicato (sister), Gayland Bockhahn, Jr (brother)
She is also survived by 20 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
There will be a family service February 26, 2022 at 10:30 am at Parkview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite local charity.
Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.