Gary Robert McCallum of Kennewick, WA, and Apache Junction, AZ, passed away on December 27, 2022 of congestive heart failure.
Gary was born in Ontario, OR to Harold and Cleatice McCallum. He grew up in Payette, Idaho. During his senior year in high school, he worked on a ranch near Lewiston, Idaho and graduated from Lapwai, Idaho. He joined the US Army where he worked on the Pershing Missile System. Later, he attended college while working for IBM. He also served as deputy sheriff for Multnomah County, OR and started several small businesses.
Gary married his loving wife, Connie, in 1982 who brought him much joy for 40 years. He loved the great outdoors in the Pacific Northwest where he hunted, fished and gardened. During his early years, he enjoyed boxing, piloting aircraft, rodeo bareback riding, auto and boat racing, snow and water skiing and hang gliding. Together, they enjoyed traveling, ocean cruises, golfing, dancing, card playing and entertaining friends.
Gary is survived and ever-loved by his wife, Connie, three daughters, Kelsey (Adam) King, Holly (Mike) Green and Erin (Ken) Edwards, seven grandchildren, Dillon (Kelsey), Samantha, Megan (Alex), Will, Tristan, Kendon and Kabella. He is also survived by one sister, Sharon and six brothers, Jon, Rodney, Garth, Steve, Roger and Richard. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Nancy and infant sister, Marilyn Joy.
Gary will be forever remembered as a kind, loving, thoughtful and generous man with a uniquely sweet spirit that brought brightness to everyone he met.
Gary’s body was donated to science research through Research for Life in Phoenix, Arizona.
