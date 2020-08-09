Gary Keith Shoemaker
Dec. 9, 1936 - Aug. 3, 2020
NAMPA, FORMERLY OF FRUITLAND
Gary Keith Shoemaker was born on December 9, 1936 in Freeport, Illinois and passed away peacefully in his home on August 3, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. He graduated from high school in Nampa, Idaho. Gary was the last surviving family member of three brothers born to Joseph and Bernetta Shoemaker and was the faithful husband of Sherral Shoemaker for over 59 years. His children were his pride and joy – Kevin Shoemaker (Jeretta), Kelly Shoemaker (Jacque), and Stacy Renon (Jeff). There was not a concert, sporting event or opportunity to support his family that Gary would miss. He also loved his grandchildren (all 12 of them) and his great-grandson!
Gary worked hard for and was proud of his B.A. from Northwest Christian College in 1959 and his Masters of Divinity from Texas Christian University in 1970. Gary continued to enjoy football games at all levels and cheered on his alma mater Horned Frogs every chance he got. His life was exemplified by his years of service in leadership roles for many social services. He chose to serve the Lord at Cathedral of the Pines church early in his life and was ordained into the Christian Church in Nampa Idaho in 1959. He loved Jesus and loved serving his Lord through various pastoring positions, choir leadership, moderator, committee chairman, camp director and counselor positions for churches in Idaho, Oregon, and Texas.
Gary loved music – he was an amazing vocalist and recorded several quartet records in his early years, toured the Northwest giving concerts, sang at weddings and funerals, could play the piano, accordion, tuba and several other instruments. Many long-term residents recognize him from his years as the umpire calling them out as “Safe!” or “Your Out!” After his official pastoral retirement in 2007, Gary continued to provide interim and guest sermons for various area churches when help was needed and perform vocally even up to within months of his death.
He would befriend every person he came in contact with that would allow it, whether through sharing Dad jokes, personal inquiries, or a friendly tap with his cane. His sons and grandsons continue his legacy once they obtain the revered status of “Dad.” An umpire, spiritual leader, friend, husband, father, grandpa, great-grandpa, and more – Gary will always be held near and dear in our hearts. Please help us to honor his life at the Church of the Brethren, 303 S. Minnesota in Fruitland on Saturday August 15th at 10:30 a.m. with inurnment at the Parkview Cemetery in New Plymouth following a meal. Condolences may be left at www.bowmanfuneral.com
