Gary was born Aug. 8, 1954, in Blackfoot ID to Gene and Donna Cushman. He was the youngest of four children and grew up mostly in Idaho Falls. Gary married Mona Pearson on Dec. 31, 1972, resulting in almost 50 years of marriage; four children completed the family, Adam 1974, Carol 1981, Sarah 1988, and John 1995.
Gary began a career in law enforcement in 1978 with the Filer Police Dept. Then on to Meridian in 1981 where he worked as both a patrolman and detective. In 1997 Gary began as a forensic scientist with the Idaho State Police, simultaneously working as a part-time reserve officer in Parma; completed 40 years as a law enforcement officer, retiring in 2020. A few career highlights were attending the FBI academy and appearing in an episode of Cold Crimes.
Gary was a quiet, humble, unassuming man who always put others first. He worked hard all his life to take care of his family. When any of us had a problem Gary was always there. He enjoyed hunting, shooting and many family camping trips. We will forever love and miss you!
Gary is survived by his wife Mona; daughters Carol and Sarah; grandkids Jake, Isaac, Brad, Kenna, Jaina, Allana, and Olivia. He was preceded in death by both sons Adam and John; his parents; and all his siblings.
A funeral service will be held at 11 am Oct. 1st at Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel in New Plymouth. Condolences may be made to Gary’s family at www.shafferjensen.com. To honor Gary’s memory, memorials may be made to Parkinson’s Foundation, in care of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, PO Box 730, Payette ID 83661.
