Gary David Lightfoot

Sept. 5, 1937 - June 16, 2020

FORMERLY OF PAYETTE

Gary David Lightfoot passed away June 16, 2020. He was born to Helen and David Lightfoot on Sept. 5, 1937, in Payette, ID. He graduated from Payette High School and attended Boise Jr. College.

Gary loved his hometown but spent most of his life in Colorado. He enjoyed the outdoors, skiing, hiking, riding his bike, playing tennis and fishing. Most of his life was spent in retail butchering and custom meat cutting in Vail, Colorado.

He is survived by his daughter, Jill (Steve) Gaschler, Wilsonville, OR; his 3 sons, Eric, Denver, CO; Todd (Annette), Northglenn, CO; and Jason, Denver, CO. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as his many nieces and nephews will miss him. He is also survived by his two brothers, Gene (Margaret), Boise, ID and Ron (Kitty), Cascade, ID.

Gary lived a full life. He transitioned to a care center as his health failed. He and his wife, Barbara, have remained friends for many years. His positive spirit, kind heart and zest for life brought an extra warmth to his family. The memories, stories, laughter and shared times will be cherished.

Due to the pandemic, no services are planned. He will be cremated and his ashes spread in No Place, Colorado.

