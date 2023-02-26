Garry L. Fife FEB. 28, 1937 - FEB. 20, 2023
NYSSA
Garry L. Fife FEB. 28, 1937 - FEB. 20, 2023
NYSSA
Garry L. Fife passed away after a long illness on Monday, February 20, 2023 at his home. His funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 1st with a viewing beginning at 10:00 a.m. and the service at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saint’s building in Nyssa 1309 Park Ave. Interment will follow at Hilltop cemetery.
Garry was born in Ontario to Leo J. Fife and Eliza G. Lloyd on February 28, 1937. He had two brothers and four sisters. Garry attended his school years in Nyssa and graduated in the class of 1956. He shared his artistic talents by doing the drawings for the school yearbook. As Garry grew up he worked with his father in his repair shop and learned how to repair almost anything. If he didn’t have a tool for the job he was doing, he machined one. He often made his own toys as a child. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and building and flying remote control airplanes. He was a gifted craftsman.
He married Karen Mitchell in the Idaho Falls Temple in 1957. They were married for 65 years and he referred to her as the Love of his Life. They were blessed with three sons and one daughter, Terry Fife (Doreen), Paul Fife (Cheryl), David Fife (Ruth Ann), and Christina Sexton (Greg)
He worked as a parts man for International Harvester in Nyssa and in Ontario. Later he worked as parts and receiving foreman at Ore-Ida Foods in Ontario.
Garry was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He liked to give service to those around him, repairing bikes for the kids in the neighborhood, mowing lawns and shoveling snow for people.
Garry is survived by his wife, Karen, his three sons and his daughter and their spouses, fifteen grandchildren and ten great grandchildren, one brother, Blaine Fife (Marian), three sisters, Carol Green, Toni Mendenhall, and Connie Munn (Steve).
He is preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Bruce Fife, one sister, DiAnne Chamberlain, a grandson, TJ Fife, and brother-in-law, Glen Green.
Condolences can be sent via harenwood.com.
