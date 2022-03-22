Gale Melvin Nugent went home to his LORD on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Gale was born in Buhl, Idaho to Otis and Fern Nugent on July 1, 1927. After leaving school, he farmed with his dad. He met his wife Luella “Janie” Shaffer in 1947 while she was in high school. Soon after Janie graduated, they married in September 1950. Gale joined the Army and was deployed to Korea where he served for almost 2 years. He drove trucks in Korea, primarily transporting ammunitions to the front then returning fallen soldiers.
Upon Gale’s return from the war, he and Janie moved to Payette where he purchased milk routes and began hauling milk from the dairy farms throughout the Treasure Valley to local creameries. In the early 1970s Gale and Janie started the Payette Tire Center which they ran until 2005.
Gale will be remembered as a hardworking and humble man with an abiding love for his family and the Lord. He served as a deacon in his church for decades. Family, friends, and strangers were all greeted with a smile.
Always a farmer at heart, Gale grew bountiful gardens up until they sold the family home in 2018. While married to Janie for over 71 years, they were a couple for 75 years.
Gale was preceded in death by his parents, 7 sisters, 2 brothers, and his daughter Kathy Rose. He is survived by his wife Janie, children Linda Ambalong and Tom Nugent, grandchildren Dustin, Abby, Andrew, Gus and Hannah (Daniel) Rose; Ryan (Chloe) Ambalong; and Brooke Nugent; son-in-law Daniel Rose; daughter-in-love Josee Freeman along with sister Joanne (Roger) Burley.
The family wishes to express our sincere appreciation to the staff of Edgewood Spring Creek Assisted Living in Fruitland where Gale and Janie have lived for 10 months.
There will be a celebration of life for Gale at 2 PM on Saturday, March 26th to be held at Treasure Valley Baptist Church, 386 N Verde Dr, Ontario, OR.
