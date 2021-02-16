Gabriel Gomez
SEPT. 13, 1956 — FEB. 9, 2021
ONTARIO
Gabriel Gomez, 64, of Ontario, Oregon passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021 peacefully at his daughters house in Nampa, Idaho surrounded by loved ones.
Gabriel was born September 13, 1956 in Spur Texas, to Sarah Torres and Ignacio Gomez. He later relocated to Ontario, Oregon with his mother where he met Angie Leavitt and they raised their two children, Sarah and Matthew.
Gabriel worked as a hyster driver in the produce sheds from the 1980’s until he retired in 2019. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, and riding his bike, but mostly his life and best title of “Champa” and “Papa Gabe”. He lived for the moments he could share with his grandchildren in the last 16 years of his life, and was very proud of his kids and grandkids. Gabriel was always out in his ever changing yard and spending time with his newly acquired pup, Stupid 2.
He is survived by his two children, Sarah (Armando) Martinez of Nampa, Idaho; Matthew (Dawn) Leavitt of San Antonio, Texas; his five grandchildren, Julie, Zachary, Albert, Breeonna and Cloe; niece Victoria (Juan) Ramirez of Nyssa, Oregon, his sister Sofia Gomez Alexander, two brothers and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother and step father Sarah and Fred Moeller, and brother Rudy Gomez.
The family will hold a celebration of life on August 13, 2021 in Nampa, Idaho. Cremation will be taken care of by Leinkaemper-Thomason Funeral Centers & Crematory.