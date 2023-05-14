Valora Ann (Stirm) Rasmussen May 14, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Valora Ann (Stirm) Rasmussen Dec 28, 1935 - Jan 21, 2023Formerly from Payette, IdahoValora Ann (Stirm) Rasmussen, Service Friday, May 19, 2023 at 2:00 pm Riverside Cemetery Payette, Idaho. To plant a tree in memory of Valora Rasmussen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit