Vada Wenick

FEB. 23, 1925 - NOV. 29, 2022

ONTARIO

A memorial service will be held Saturday February 25, 2023 in honor of Vada M. Wenick at Nyssa Christian Fellowship, 220 S. 5th St. Nyssa, OR. The service begins at 11:00 o'clock am.