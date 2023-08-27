Sister Kay Duncan Aug 27, 2023 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sister Kay Duncan DEC. 16, 1936 - JULY 7, 2023BAKERGraveside Service will be Aug. 31 at 11 a.m PTD at Mount Hope Cemetery, Baker City, OR Rev. Suresh Telagani of St. Francis de Sales Cathedral will officiate. Cole Tribute is in charge of arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Kay Duncan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ethnology Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit