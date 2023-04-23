Ronald Yoshimaru Tsubota Apr 23, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ronald Yoshimaru Tsubota MARCH 8, 1941 - JAN. 4, 2023ONTARIORonald Yoshimaru Tsubota's memorial service will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery in Ontario on May 9 at 9:30 am. Ronald passed away on Jan. 4, 2023. To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Tsubota as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit