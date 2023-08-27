Rod Cowgill Aug 27, 2023 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rod Cowgill JUNE 30, 1939 - AUG 8, 2023ONTARIOA celebration of life will be held for Rod Saturday Sep. 2 11:30 a.m at the LDS Stake Center 1705 NW 4th Ave. Ontario. All friends, family and flyers welcome. To plant a tree in memory of Rod Cowgill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion Liturgy Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit