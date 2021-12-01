Purchase Access

Raul M. Chavez

JUNE 15, 1959 — NOV. 23, 2021

ONTARIO

Raul M. Chavez, 62, of Ontario, died Nov. 23, 2021. Services are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Please join us in a Celebration of Life for Raul Chavez on December 3, 2021 from 11 am to 2:30 pm at the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel & Crematory at 2543 SW 4th Ave. Ontario, Oregon 97914.

Flowers and condolences may be offered at Haren-Wood.com

To plant a tree in memory of Raul Chavez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

