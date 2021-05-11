Ra Nae D.
Larson
APRIL 15, 1935 — MAY 5, 2021
EAGLE, FORMERLY OF NYSSA
Larson, Ra Nae D., 85 of Eagle, passed away on May 5, 2021 at home. A visitation will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm at Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City located at 10254 W. Carlton Bay Garden City, Idaho. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 10:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 5530 West Venetian Drive Eagle, Idaho 83616 with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be left at www.bowmanfuneral.com