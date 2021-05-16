Orville Marion Groves
JULY 8, 1931 — NOV. 30, 2020
PARMA
Orville Marion Groves, 89, Parma, Died November 30, 2020. Our family invites you to leave your tears and tissues at the door and come celebrate the life of Orville Marion Groves who passed away on November 30, 2020. Join us on May 21 at 2 PM at Anderson Hall, 305 E Bates Ave., Parma, Idaho. Please bring your best “Orville” story to share as we honor the legacy he has left behind. Food and beverages will be provided. Private inurnment at the Parma Cemetery at 12:30 will precede the Celebration of Life.