Nick Alexander

SEPT. 7, 1940 — FEB. 8, 2022

BOISE

Nick Alexander, 81, passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 in a local hospital.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Whitney United Methodist Church, 3315 W. Overland Rd, Boise, ID.

