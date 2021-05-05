Marybelle Chamberlin
Oct 12, 1928- Mar 23, 2021
ONTARIO
The Family of Marybelle Chamberlin will be holding a Celebration of Life on Saturday May 8th from 1 — 4pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 661 SW 22th St. Ontario Oregon. Please come and visit with Family and Friends and listen to the stories of long ago.
We want to give a special thank you to Heart ‘n Home for the special love and caring for our mother for the past few of months. You played a very important role in our lives. We love you all and Thank you!