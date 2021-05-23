Mary Ellen Gray JUNE 15, 1948 — MAY 20, 2021
FRUITLAND
Mary Ellen Gray, 72, of Fruitland, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021. A viewing will be held from 4 pm – 7 pm, Monday, May 24th at Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, New Plymouth. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, May 25th at Park View Cemetery, New Plymouth with Pastor Tom Greco officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel. Condolences may be made to Mary’s family at www.shafferjensen.com. Memorials to honor Mary’s memory may be made to Horizon Hospice, c/o Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, PO Box 730, Payette, ID 83661.