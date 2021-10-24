Margaret Ruth Jordan Strauchon

JAN. 20, 1942 — OCT. 16, 2021

FORMERLY OF PAYETTE

Margaret Ruth Jordan Strauchon, 79, formerly of Payette, died Oct. 16, 2021. Services will be Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Middleton Trolley Station at 2:30 pm.

