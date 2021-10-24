Margaret Strauchon Oct 24, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making an additional financial contribution to support local journalism. Margaret Ruth Jordan StrauchonJAN. 20, 1942 — OCT. 16, 2021FORMERLY OF PAYETTEMargaret Ruth Jordan Strauchon, 79, formerly of Payette, died Oct. 16, 2021. Services will be Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Middleton Trolley Station at 2:30 pm. To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Strauchon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jordan Strauchon Margaret Ruth Margaret Strauchon Middleton Trolley Station Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Argus Observer Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists