La Donna Jean Wilkerson
OCT. 11, 1932 — MARCH 3, 2021
FORMERLY OF NEW PLYMOUTH
La Donna Jean Wilkerson, 88, of Meridian, formerly of New Plymouth passed away March 3, 2021 in Meridian. The Memorial-Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, March 22, 2021 at the First Baptist Church, 204 E Elm, New Plymouth, ID. (208) 278-3233. La Donna’s cremains will be placed beside her husband, Carl at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, OR. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel. Condolences may be made to La Donna’s family at www.shafferjensen.com.