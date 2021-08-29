Kenneth and Ila Frazier Aug 29, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kenneth and Ila Frazier Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making an additional financial contribution to support local journalism. Kenneth R. Frazier AUG. 30, 1924 — AUG. 10, 2020Ila (Ike) Frazier NOV. 3, 1924 — FEB. 10, 2021In Loving MemoryPlease join us for a Celebration of LIFEAn Open House will be held Sunday, September 5, 2021, 1:00 — 5:00 p.m. Country Village Clubhouse, Country Lane Loop, Payette, IdahoWe will be gathering to share some of our favorite memories, our stories, to laugh, to cry and to remember these wonderful people who are greatly missed. To plant a tree in memory of Ila Frazier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kenneth R. Frazier Ila Frazier Memory Open House Politics Celebration People Clubhouse Country Village Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Argus Observer Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists