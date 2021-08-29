Kenneth R. Frazier AUG. 30, 1924 — AUG. 10, 2020

Ila (Ike) Frazier NOV. 3, 1924 — FEB. 10, 2021

In Loving Memory

Please join us for a Celebration of LIFE

An Open House will be held Sunday, September 5, 2021, 1:00 — 5:00 p.m. Country Village Clubhouse, Country Lane Loop, Payette, Idaho

We will be gathering to share some of our favorite memories, our stories, to laugh, to cry and to remember these wonderful people who are greatly missed.

