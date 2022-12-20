June Yukiko Nishihara Dec 20, 2022 15 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save June Yukiko NishiharaSEPT. 22, 1965 — DEC. 5, 2022FORMERLY OF ONTARIOJune Yukiko Nishihara, 57, formerly of Ontario, died Dec. 5, 2022. Arrangements by Autumn Funeral Home, Redmond, OR. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. To plant a tree in memory of June Nishihara as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Yukiko Nishihara June Funeral Home Celebration Ontario Arrangement Redmond Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit