Joyce Stevens
Apr 9, 1962 - Aug. 16, 2020
PAYETTE
Joyce Stevens, 58, of Payette, died Aug. 16 2020. A Traditional Funeral Service will be held on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Cove Baptist Church in Cove, Oregon. Graveside will follow at 1 p.m. at Grandview Cemetery in La Grande, Oregon. Per Covid regulations, please bring your own chair (as we are outside for both the church and graveside services), a mask and remember social distancing. Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
