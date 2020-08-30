Jewel Mae Bayes
Dec. 8, 1927 - Aug. 27, 2020
VALE
Jewel Mae Bayes, age 92, of Vale, passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 at St. Alphonsus Medical Center, Ontario. A viewing will be held from 3-7 pm Tues. 9/1/2020 at Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wed. 9/2/2020 at Parkview Cemetery, New Plymouth.
