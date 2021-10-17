James Mathews Oct 17, 2021 17 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email James Mathews Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making an additional financial contribution to support local journalism. James ‘Jim’ Fred Mathews Jr.MAY 14, 1941 — SEPT. 26, 2021ONTARIOPlease join us for a Life Celebration for Jim Mathews on October 23, 2021 at BLVD Grange off Hwy 201 from 1-4pm. Stay for awhile or just drop by! Coffee and light refreshments will be served. To plant a tree in memory of James Mathews as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Refreshment Jim Mathews Coffee Life Celebration Hwy Blvd Grange James Fred Mathews Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Argus Observer Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists