Georgia Clair (Vining) Hoden

DEC. 5, 1933 — APRIL 14, 2021

ONTARIO

Service suspended until further notice due to scheduling. September 11th at 10:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Ontario, OR and Life Celebration after.

To plant a tree in memory of Georgia Hoden as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags