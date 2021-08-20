Edward MacPhee

JULY 22, 1952 — JULY 24, 2021

PAYETTE

Edward MacPhee, 69, of Payette passed away July 24, 2021 in Meridian. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

A memorial graveside service will be held Friday, August 27, 2021 at 11:00 am at Riverside Cemetery in Payette. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lienkaemper-thomason.com

