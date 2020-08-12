Edith Elizabeth Wisner
Dec. 2, 1922 - Aug. 7, 2020
FORMERLY OF NEW PLYMOUTH
Edith Elizabeth Wisner, age 97, of Springfield, OR, formerly of New Plymouth passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center in Eugene, OR. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 4 pm – 7 pm, Thursday, Aug. 13th at Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, New Plymouth. A funeral service will be held at 11 am, Friday, Aug. 14th at Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, New Plymouth with Pastor Leroy Raynor officiating. Burial will follow at Park View Cemetery, New Plymouth. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.
