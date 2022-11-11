Donald Lyle Forsyth Nov 11, 2022 Nov 11, 2022 Updated 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Donald Lyle ForsythSEPT. 21, 1938 — OCT. 17, 2022ONTARIODonald Lyle Forsyth, 84 years old, passed away in Fruitland, Idaho on Monday, October 17, 2022.Don’s 84 years of life was full of adventure and excitement and life long friends.A Memorial will be held at the VFW Hall at 25 NW 8th St., in Ontario, Oregon, on November 12, 2022, at 11 am. To plant a tree in memory of Donald Forsyth as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Donald Lyle Forsyth Ontario Idaho Oregon Friend Excitement Pass Away Memorial Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit