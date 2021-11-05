Bradley Clark Nov 5, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Bradley Clark Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making an additional financial contribution to support local journalism. Bradley Dean ClarkAUG. 6, 1968 — OCT. 27, 2021FORMERLY OF VALEA memorial service will be held at the Vale Christian Church on Saturday, November 6th at 2 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation. To plant a tree in memory of Bradley Clark as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Donation Memorial Service Bradley Dean Clark Memorial Vale Christian Church Vale Epilepsy Foundation Bradley Clark Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Argus Observer Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists