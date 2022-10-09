Fred Stark SEPT. 4, 1937 - SEPT. 29, 2022
ONTARIO
On September 4th, 1937 in Rock Island, Illinois, the world welcomed the “The Magnolia Flash." Of course Fred Richard Stark wouldn't know he was “The Magnolia Flash" until many years later when, as rumor has it, he was carried out on the shoulders of teammates celebrating a profound show of his athleticism in a town unexceptional for anything except how small it was.
At the University of Illinois, an insatiable appetite for both learning and paying the bills led Fred to enter medical school and then join the Army. After residency at Walter Reed in Washington DC, he was sent to a field hospital in Vietnam. Despite several bombings and evacuations during the brutal Tet Offensive, he always reflected on this year-long overseas campaign as profound because he was saving lives and getting to know the hearts of comrades.
His 20 years of military service included a bronze star, promotion to colonel, a three- year tour in Stuttgart, Germany (where he earned the nickname “Mr. Bojangles" for his signature move: jumping and clicking his heels), research and fellowships in Allergy/Immunology and Infectious Disease, and a turn as Chief of Medicine at Letterman Army Medical Center on the Presidio in San Francisco. During this time, Colonel Fred R. Stark, MD also helped provide medical care to over 2,500 orphans in Operation Babylift.
Fred started two biotech companies, retired from the Army, moved to Cambridge, England in 1982 and started a new private company. He fell in love with crisps, fish & chips, and soccer, and made cherished friendships. He moved to Ontario,Oregon three years later where he and his wife, Jody, cared for patients in their private practice and at the hospital for more than 30 years. While here, he served on the Oregon Board of Medical Examiners and spent time teaching in conjunction with University of Pennsylvania at Botswana's medical school.
Sometime in the early 1990s, parents entrusted Fred and his questionable soccer expertise to coach some of the first all-girls teams in Ontario. While no Ted Lasso, Fred's teams went on some incredible winning streaks with a growing fan-base that admittedly came to watch his overly animated, enthusiastic, and incredibly loud coaching more than the game itself. When it came to sports and adventures, Fred had a child's heart in a grown-up's body. Those within a 3-block radius of a match may still recall a faint echo of his rallying cry: “Run my lassies, run! Run like the wind!” And those there in person may recall a blur of the Magnolia Flash flying by in full suit and dress shoes, tie flapping behind as he yelled, "Set sail! Set sail!!!!"
Having never met a stranger, he was comfortable talking to anyone, often sharing tales that were perhaps not as tall as they were long. Much of his life,he instructed those around him: “If you ever get hit by a car, jump.” After years searching for the metaphorical meaning behind this, his children learned it was purely literal when one day in Botswana Fred jumped at the last millisecond before being slammed by a car, flipped over the top of it, and “landed like a cat" with bruises but nothing broken.
Fred loved history, literature, music, and poetry. He recited stanzas of poetry to his children by night and taught them musicals and bawdy songs by day. He relished the joy of a huge family. From Fred and Jody we learned that we all sing in our own key (quite literally and metaphorically); we belt out slightly different words, and dance to a slightly different beat, but we are all still part of the same song. And we always come together for a damn good chorus. Fred danced with reckless abandon that was borderline contagious. In a world full of uncertainty, you could count on death, taxes, and an impromptu dance party when Starks gathered.
As his physical health faded, Fred retained his sense of humor, sharp intellect and love of all those around him. The Magnolia Flash even made a brief reappearance recently and challenged the physical therapist to a foot race. Despite his hospital gown, socks, and an IV pole, he contends he was the winner (though the photo finish is still in review). On September 29, after a lovely day humming favorite tunes, talking about high school basketball, the Arctic Circle and other grand adventures, Fred slipped into a peaceful sleep to be with his Lord and Savior surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren. He was 85 years young. He was well loved by his wife, Jody Stark, his brother and sister, Tom Stark and Dorothy Fortune, his children Mark & Kathleen, Lisa, Chris & Mary,Brenda & Casey,Mary & Carl,and Sarah & Jonathan, 13 grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and honorary children and grandchildren.
On the day before his death he said, “In the end, the most important things are love and forgiveness. Nothing else matters.”Fred,Dad, Colonel, Magnolia Flash, Grandpa: we miss you, but we will never forget you. You are interwoven into who we are and who we strive to become. May we do our best to live with love and forgiveness.
Now run like the wind, Dad. Set sail. Set sail!
Celebration Of Life October 15th, 2022|4 p.m. until all stories are told | Four Rivers Cultural Center|676 SW 5th Ave.Ontario, OR 97914
We will start in the garden, weather permitting, then move inside for food, stories,tall tales of epic feats, and of course... dancing! Join us when you can. In lieu of flowers, please donate to: Ontario Recreation District Sports Scholarship Fund | 745 SW 4rd Street, Ontario,OR 97914|541-889-7686|ontariorecdistrict@gmail.com